Short Interest in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Decreases By 18.9%

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the March 31st total of 3,280,000 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 769,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 62,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 489,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPWH stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,085. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $18.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $770.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.06.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $438.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.50 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 55.83% and a net margin of 5.62%. Equities research analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

