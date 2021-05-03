Short Interest in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Rises By 42.7%

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, a growth of 42.7% from the March 31st total of 2,110,000 shares. Approximately 8.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ TH traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.99. The company had a trading volume of 10,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,427. Target Hospitality has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $4.29. The stock has a market cap of $302.70 million, a PE ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.93.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Target Hospitality had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $51.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.57 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Hospitality will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 45.3% in the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,752,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after buying an additional 1,481,234 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 466.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 51,905 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 6,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Target Hospitality from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, Government, and TCPL Keystone. The company owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 26 communities.

