Short Interest in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Rises By 42.7%

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, a growth of 42.7% from the March 31st total of 2,110,000 shares. Approximately 8.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Shares of NASDAQ TH traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.99. The company had a trading volume of 10,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,427. Target Hospitality has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $4.29. The stock has a market cap of $302.70 million, a PE ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.93.
Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Target Hospitality had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $51.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.57 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Hospitality will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Target Hospitality from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th.
About Target Hospitality
Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, Government, and TCPL Keystone. The company owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 26 communities.
