Short Interest in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) Declines By 25.5%

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 213,300 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the March 31st total of 286,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other United Insurance news, Director Patrick Maroney acquired 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,936. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alec Poitevint II acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.49 per share, for a total transaction of $187,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 32,780 shares of company stock worth $244,392. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Insurance by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 164,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of United Insurance in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of United Insurance by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

UIHC traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,991. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.83. United Insurance has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $9.69. The company has a market cap of $252.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.75.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.06). United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 15.79% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $209.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.42 million. On average, equities analysts expect that United Insurance will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.22%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UIHC. Raymond James reduced their price objective on United Insurance from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

