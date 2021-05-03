Short Interest in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Declines By 33.4%

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,190,000 shares, a decrease of 33.4% from the March 31st total of 31,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VIPS. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vipshop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

NYSE:VIPS traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $30.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5,805,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,151,632. Vipshop has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $46.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.60 and its 200 day moving average is $29.16. The company has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 0.81.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $3.28. Vipshop had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Equities analysts predict that Vipshop will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 404.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. 49.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

