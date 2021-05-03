Short Interest in Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Decreases By 22.6%

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,300 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the March 31st total of 164,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Zealand Pharma A/S by 320.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Zealand Pharma A/S by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Zealand Pharma A/S by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZEAL opened at $33.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.91. Zealand Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $29.43 and a twelve month high of $44.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.19.

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($9.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.90) by ($3.86). The firm had revenue of $10.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 million. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 38.34% and a negative net margin of 214.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zealand Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin, Lyxumia, Soliqua 100/33, and Suliqua.

