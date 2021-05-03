Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $452,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 44,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,869,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 369.3% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 6,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 23,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IWM stock traded up $0.90 on Monday, hitting $225.79. 691,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,707,049. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $117.18 and a one year high of $234.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.08.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

