Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,050 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth $1,939,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 125,347 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,525,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,458 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $425,000. 86.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LNG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.14.

In related news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $331,973.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at $750,319. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded up $0.75 on Monday, reaching $78.27. 7,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391,912. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.20 and a 200-day moving average of $53.60. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.51 and a 52-week high of $78.19.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($1.42). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

