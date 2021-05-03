Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Decreases Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC reduced its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, VP Sara E. Moss sold 17,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.78, for a total value of $5,110,749.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,110,749.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total value of $886,650.00. Insiders have sold a total of 2,149,073 shares of company stock valued at $608,055,929 in the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. Raymond James lowered shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.78.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $19.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $294.27. 44,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,348,456. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $298.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $106.75 billion, a PE ratio of 178.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $158.25 and a one year high of $318.34.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

