Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $443,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,418 shares in the company, valued at $684,405.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $222,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,760.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLDR traded up $0.36 on Monday, reaching $49.03. 17,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,090,228. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $50.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.34. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

