Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $32.41 Million Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 77.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,865,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 812,937 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust makes up about 2.6% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $32,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 30.6% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 32,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CEF traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.74. 6,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,682. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $15.29 and a 52-week high of $21.47.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.