Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC reduced its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,552 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $10,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,557,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,637 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,846,031 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,193,453,000 after acquiring an additional 876,975 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,090,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,084 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,952,985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,744,349,000 after acquiring an additional 460,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,202,604,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $1.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $228.34. The stock had a trading volume of 66,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,782,549. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $155.08 and a one year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $210.30 billion, a PE ratio of 60.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.98.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. On average, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital raised salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.06.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total value of $1,198,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,282,707.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $6,789,252.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,036 shares of company stock valued at $37,929,889. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

