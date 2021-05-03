Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 7,325 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC decreased its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,325 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $6,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $849,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its stake in Nutrien by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 410,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,135,000 after purchasing an additional 132,330 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Nutrien by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in Nutrien by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 39,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 12,428 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 61.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Nutrien has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

NYSE:NTR traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.81. The company had a trading volume of 16,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,862. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 324.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.53. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $29.70 and a twelve month high of $59.76.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.95%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

