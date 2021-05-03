Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target Raised to $285.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $165.00 to $285.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SBNY. Hovde Group raised shares of Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $251.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $71.44 and a 52 week high of $260.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $231.68 and a 200 day moving average of $165.02.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,507,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $486,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 24,812.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 165,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,748,000 after acquiring an additional 165,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

