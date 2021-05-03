Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Rating Increased to Overweight at KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $185.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $121.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Silicon Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $167.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $140.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.51. Silicon Laboratories has a twelve month low of $88.74 and a twelve month high of $163.43. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 469.83, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.29. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $255.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $153,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,976 shares in the company, valued at $5,357,973.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $293,759.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,222,829.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLAB. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

