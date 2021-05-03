Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,674 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $10,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 406.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,709,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $998,580,000 after buying an additional 9,397,507 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $319,856,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,316,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,431,000 after buying an additional 3,045,169 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,233,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,445,000 after buying an additional 1,356,100 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,423,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,370,000 after buying an additional 928,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SPG shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.94.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $121.74 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.25 and a 52 week high of $125.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.19%.

In other news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. purchased 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

