SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SITE Centers from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist upped their target price on SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Mizuho upped their target price on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler raised SITE Centers from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised SITE Centers from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE SITC opened at $14.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.19 and a beta of 1.66. SITE Centers has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $15.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). SITE Centers had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. SITE Centers’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SITE Centers will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.65%.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Alexander Otto sold 8,500,000 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $122,740,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,689,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,202,878. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,281,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,086,000 after buying an additional 1,432,045 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 4,915,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,377 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,023,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,592,000 after purchasing an additional 649,926 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,605,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,364,000 after purchasing an additional 19,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,495,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,257,000 after purchasing an additional 41,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

