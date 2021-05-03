SiTime (SITM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect SiTime to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.22 million. The firm’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect SiTime to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SITM opened at $92.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.04 and a 200 day moving average of $106.66. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -134.13 and a beta of 0.75. SiTime has a 12 month low of $20.08 and a 12 month high of $151.78.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of SiTime from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of SiTime from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of SiTime from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.67.

In other news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $405,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 1,942 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.66, for a total transaction of $220,727.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,539,974.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,988 shares of company stock valued at $1,647,683 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

