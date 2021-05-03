Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) Short Interest Update

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the March 31st total of 61,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:SYTA traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $10.35. The stock had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,107. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average of $10.84. Siyata Mobile has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $15.75.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Siyata Mobile stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 650,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,886,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 20.88% of Siyata Mobile at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Siyata Mobile in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

About Siyata Mobile

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It offers vehicle mounted cellular based communications platforms over advanced 4G mobile networks. The company also provides 4G/LTE devices, such as Uniden UV350 and Uniden CP250, a vehicle communication device that delivers cellular voice calls, push-to-talk over cellular, data applications, navigation, built in camera, DVR, and others; and Uniden UR7, a 4G/LTE rugged smartphone for industrial users.

