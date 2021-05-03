Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,330,000 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the March 31st total of 35,060,000 shares. Approximately 19.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

In other Skillz news, CEO Andrew Paradise sold 8,402,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $196,122,892.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,601,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,153,595.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kent Wakeford sold 42,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $991,133.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,640,190 shares in the company, valued at $38,282,034.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,424,095 shares of company stock valued at $243,298,377 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKLZ. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Skillz in the 4th quarter valued at $8,291,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Skillz in the 4th quarter valued at $8,417,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Skillz in the 4th quarter valued at $344,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Skillz in the 4th quarter valued at $2,832,000. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Skillz in the 4th quarter valued at $4,600,000. 45.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SKLZ traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.75. 153,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,332,620. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.19. Skillz has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $46.30.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $67.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.82 million. On average, research analysts expect that Skillz will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SKLZ shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Skillz in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Skillz from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Skillz from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skillz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.71.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

