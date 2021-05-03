Skyfii Limited (ASX:SKF) Insider Buys A$29,999.97 in Stock

Skyfii Limited (ASX:SKF) insider Andrew Johnson acquired 181,818 shares of Skyfii stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.17 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of A$29,999.97 ($21,428.55).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80.

Skyfii Company Profile

Skyfii Limited, a software technology company, provides data analytics services in Australia, North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. Its products and services include OccupancyNow, an automated occupancy and social distancing management toolkit; People Counter, a platform for visitor traffic; Guest WiFi, a solution for managing WiFi experience of guests in airports, shopping centers, retailers, and other physical venues; IO Connect, which automates the collection, storage, and processing of data from various sources, such as WiFi, camera, CRM, survey, BLE/mobile apps, weather, POS/sales, point of sale systems, ERP/accounting, and finance platforms; and IO Insight that automates data collected in real time and provides insights, such as visitor counts, dwell time metrics, traffic flow analysis, and sales conversion.

