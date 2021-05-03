SL Advisors LLC Has $423,000 Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

SL Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.3% of SL Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $856,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 34,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total value of $1,748,057.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,055.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 560,215 shares of company stock valued at $72,179,449. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $134.80. The stock had a trading volume of 270,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,183,022. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.95. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $111.25 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The company has a market cap of $330.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.