SL Advisors LLC Has $674,000 Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

SL Advisors LLC decreased its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Republic Services accounts for approximately 2.0% of SL Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 73,568 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 8,898 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 379.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 35,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 27,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Republic Services by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 56.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.50.

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $107.10. The stock had a trading volume of 8,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,998. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.19 and a 12 month high of $107.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.92. The company has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 10,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.44 per share, with a total value of $999,869.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,322,358.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

