SL Advisors LLC Sells 1,245 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

SL Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KDP. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7,461.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.14. The stock had a trading volume of 49,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,285,648. The firm has a market cap of $50.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.55 and a twelve month high of $36.45.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 8.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

