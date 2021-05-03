Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Decreases Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 11.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,769 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 921.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 146,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,452,000 after buying an additional 132,513 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $923,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 150,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $83.24 on Monday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $51.13 and a one year high of $83.80. The company has a market capitalization of $126.12 billion, a PE ratio of -71.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.29.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.44.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.