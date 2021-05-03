Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its position in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,492 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $4,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WLK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 1st quarter worth $153,283,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $27,936,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Westlake Chemical by 133.8% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 224,085 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,897,000 after acquiring an additional 128,246 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical in the first quarter valued at $5,985,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $5,442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total value of $87,461.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,461.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lawrence E. Teel sold 33,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $2,908,725.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,700.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,519 shares of company stock valued at $8,415,449. Insiders own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $93.89 on Monday. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 12-month low of $36.09 and a 12-month high of $97.80. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.24.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.13%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WLK. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Westlake Chemical from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Alembic Global Advisors upped their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price (down from $104.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Westlake Chemical from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Westlake Chemical Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

