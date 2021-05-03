Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,417 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.13% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $4,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 593.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,948,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,455 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $892,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $36,165,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,196,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,170,000 after acquiring an additional 542,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 127.1% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 706,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,054,000 after acquiring an additional 395,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCBI opened at $68.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.37, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $93.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.49.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TCBI shares. Truist increased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Hovde Group raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.50 to $82.50 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.63.

In related news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa purchased 10,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,405.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,405.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.98 per share, with a total value of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,815.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

