Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 21,115 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,115 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $5,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 223.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FITB opened at $40.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $40.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.21 and a 200 day moving average of $31.10.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.99%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

In other news, Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 40,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $1,502,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 3,700 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $144,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,088,057.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,236 shares of company stock worth $5,169,233 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

