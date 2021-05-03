Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Trims Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,062 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $6,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 30,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in CBRE Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 383.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,013,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,314,000 after buying an additional 1,596,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE stock opened at $85.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.03 and a fifty-two week high of $85.70.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on CBRE Group from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.29.

In related news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $603,107.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,562,872.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,379,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 864,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,616,245.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,068 shares of company stock worth $3,005,639 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.