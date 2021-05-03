Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Receives $284.04 Average Price Target from Analysts

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirty-one research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $284.04.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 61,364 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.80, for a total transaction of $14,530,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 47,186 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $11,796,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,186 shares in the company, valued at $11,796,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,313,462 shares of company stock worth $295,079,699 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DDD Partners LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the first quarter worth about $5,407,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 28.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Snowflake in the first quarter worth about $2,068,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 10.4% in the first quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Snowflake by 35.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $232.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $230.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.25. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $205.07 and a 1-year high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.64 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

