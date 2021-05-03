Softcat plc (LON:SCT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Softcat plc (LON:SCT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,255.67 ($16.41).

A number of research firms recently commented on SCT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Softcat in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Softcat from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Softcat in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Get Softcat alerts:

Softcat stock traded up GBX 21 ($0.27) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,917 ($25.05). The stock had a trading volume of 264,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,812. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,788.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,454.34. Softcat has a twelve month low of GBX 1,016.72 ($13.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,987.69 ($25.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of £3.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.98.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a GBX 6.40 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 0.36%. Softcat’s payout ratio is 0.37%.

In other news, insider Graeme Watt sold 31,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,873 ($24.47), for a total transaction of £591,587.05 ($772,912.27).

Softcat Company Profile

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Softcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Softcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.