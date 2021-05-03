SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Price Target Raised to $19.00

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SolarWinds from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SolarWinds from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SolarWinds from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.82.

NYSE SWI opened at $16.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.34. SolarWinds has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $24.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.51 and a beta of 1.07.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. SolarWinds had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.65%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SolarWinds will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SolarWinds by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,071,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in SolarWinds by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 79,076 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in SolarWinds by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in SolarWinds by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SolarWinds in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

