South Jersey Industries (SJI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect South Jersey Industries to post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $485.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.72 million. On average, analysts expect South Jersey Industries to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

Shares of South Jersey Industries stock opened at $24.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. South Jersey Industries has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $29.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is currently 108.04%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SJI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.13.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in South Jersey Industries stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 46,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.