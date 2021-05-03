South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.81 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of South State in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.81 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.62. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for South State’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

Get South State alerts:

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $358.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.90 million. South State had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 108.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

SSB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. South State has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.75.

Shares of SSB stock opened at $84.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.25. South State has a one year low of $40.42 and a one year high of $93.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. South State’s payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

In related news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $361,360.00. Also, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $438,050.00. Insiders sold a total of 52,102 shares of company stock valued at $4,531,377 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of South State by 5.7% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of South State by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of South State by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of South State by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of South State by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,343,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of banking services and products. The company accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, and other time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment loans.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.