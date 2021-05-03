Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Bought by Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 830 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,560,218 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $445,602,000 after purchasing an additional 148,731 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 11.7% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,111,768 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $434,245,000 after purchasing an additional 743,197 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,343,626 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $249,066,000 after purchasing an additional 15,851 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 230.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,240,120 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $197,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956,645 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,645,164 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $123,291,000 after purchasing an additional 114,481 shares during the period. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Shares of LUV opened at $62.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.70.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $30,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,234.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $214,510.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 156,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,814,893.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.70.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.