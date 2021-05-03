S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 287.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,914 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $18,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,655,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,983,000 after buying an additional 586,258 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $743,879,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in S&P Global by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,731,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,059,000 after acquiring an additional 62,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in S&P Global by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,691,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,168,000 after acquiring an additional 431,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,675,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,799,000 after acquiring an additional 38,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.00.

SPGI traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $391.07. The company had a trading volume of 7,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,928. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $364.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.17. The company has a market cap of $94.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $281.07 and a 12-month high of $394.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

