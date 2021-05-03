SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by 360 Financial Inc.

360 Financial Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,779 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 8.5% of 360 Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $15,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ADE LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLD stock traded up $2.51 on Monday, hitting $168.17. 280,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,018,066. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.04 and a 12 month high of $194.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.52 and a 200 day moving average of $169.92.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

