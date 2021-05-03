SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 523,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,661 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.17% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $18,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW opened at $36.44 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.94. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $24.43 and a 1 year high of $37.06.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

