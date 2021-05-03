SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Bought by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,522 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $4,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 19,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 165,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,565,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $83.38 on Monday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $39.17 and a one year high of $87.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.06.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

