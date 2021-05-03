SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 20.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,581 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,749,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,150,000 after purchasing an additional 22,561 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,843,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,568,000 after acquiring an additional 52,128 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,627,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,393,000 after acquiring an additional 44,482 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $155,820,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,281,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,729,000 after purchasing an additional 154,923 shares in the last quarter.

SDY stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $123.86. The company had a trading volume of 8,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,091. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.44 and a fifty-two week high of $123.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.15.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

