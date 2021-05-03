SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) Shares Bought by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DWX. FMR LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 130,900.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 92,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF stock opened at $39.17 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.77. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $30.30 and a twelve month high of $39.53.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

