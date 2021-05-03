Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Receives $45.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.20.

Several research firms have commented on SRC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $47.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $23.88 and a 1 year high of $48.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -594.18 and a beta of 1.17.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $128.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.87 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 0.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,861,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $596,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,086 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $82,079,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,810,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,729,000 after purchasing an additional 249,038 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,793,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,043,000 after purchasing an additional 73,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,463,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,786,000 after purchasing an additional 106,903 shares in the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

