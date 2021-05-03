Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,430 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $6,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter worth approximately $264,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter worth approximately $298,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Square by 44.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter worth approximately $2,045,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Square by 10.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $266.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.05.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.88, for a total transaction of $1,525,307.56. Also, Director Mary G. Meeker sold 8,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total value of $2,069,723.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 400,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,920,133.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,262,259 shares of company stock valued at $303,037,009 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQ opened at $244.82 on Monday. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.09 and a 12 month high of $283.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $240.00 and a 200-day moving average of $222.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $111.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 388.61, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.