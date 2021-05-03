SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) PT Raised to $84.00 at DA Davidson

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at DA Davidson from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

Shares of SSNC opened at $74.22 on Monday. SS&C Technologies has a 12-month low of $51.54 and a 12-month high of $75.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 1.56.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 211.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 10,204 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 476.8% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 101,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after acquiring an additional 83,593 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 817,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,451,000 after acquiring an additional 57,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

