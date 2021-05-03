SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) PT Raised to $84.00 at DA Davidson

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at DA Davidson from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.18% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.
Shares of SSNC opened at $74.22 on Monday. SS&C Technologies has a 12-month low of $51.54 and a 12-month high of $75.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 1.56.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 211.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 10,204 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 476.8% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 101,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after acquiring an additional 83,593 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 817,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,451,000 after acquiring an additional 57,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SS&C Technologies Company Profile
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.
