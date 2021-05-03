St. James’ Place’s (STJPF) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

STJPF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STJPF opened at $18.87 on Friday. St. James’s Place has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $19.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.83.

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

