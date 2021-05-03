Stably USD Trading 4.1% Lower This Week (USDS)

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One Stably USD coin can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00001704 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stably USD has a market cap of $628,640.07 and $13,461.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Stably USD has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Stably USD

USDS is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,603,004 coins and its circulating supply is 635,373 coins. The official website for Stably USD is www.stably.io . Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin . The official message board for Stably USD is medium.com/stably-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Stably USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stably USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stably USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

