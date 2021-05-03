Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NASDAQ:STPK) Director Buys $500,000.00 in Stock

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NASDAQ:STPK) Director Michael C. Morgan purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
STPK stock opened at $26.61 on Monday. Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $51.49.
Star Peak Energy Transition Company Profile
