Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NASDAQ:STPK) Director Buys $500,000.00 in Stock

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NASDAQ:STPK) Director Michael C. Morgan purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

STPK stock opened at $26.61 on Monday. Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $51.49.

Star Peak Energy Transition Company Profile

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Star Peak Energy Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Star Peak Energy Transition Corp.

