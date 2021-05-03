State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 563 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 71.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TEAM. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TEAM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.35.

Shares of TEAM opened at $237.56 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $225.36 and a 200 day moving average of $225.37. The company has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of -131.25, a P/E/G ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $146.06 and a 52-week high of $262.40.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $501.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.87 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 25.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

