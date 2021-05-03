State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 1,442 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 151,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Microchip Technology worth $23,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $150.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.63. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $80.12 and a twelve month high of $166.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. Equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCHP. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.48.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,001,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $581,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,586 shares of company stock worth $889,291 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

