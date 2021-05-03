State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,989 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Cummins were worth $22,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,351,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 275.5% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 519,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,020,000 after purchasing an additional 381,280 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,301,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,469,000 after purchasing an additional 269,647 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 479,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,892,000 after purchasing an additional 260,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.68.

In related news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total transaction of $86,113.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,457.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total transaction of $515,519.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,475.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552 in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMI stock opened at $252.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $262.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.16. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.32 and a 12-month high of $277.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.