State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,328 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,328 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $21,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORLY. UBS Group raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $555.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $529.20.

Shares of ORLY opened at $552.88 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $373.14 and a 52-week high of $553.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $509.68 and its 200-day moving average is $467.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.26, for a total value of $2,501,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,067.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,229 shares of company stock worth $27,958,427 in the last 90 days. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.